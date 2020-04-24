Beginning with the End

We do not know the future. We do not know when the next war will start. We do not know when the last glacier will melt. We do not know when the last coral reef will bleach. We do not know how much oil we might still burn. We do not know when the last Javan rhinoceros will die. We do not know how nation-states will cope with millions of climate refugees. We do not know what policies economic crisis will be used to justify. We do not know when Amazonia will collapse. We do not know how many more concentration camps will be built. We do not know when the Colorado River will go dry. We do not know toward what insidious ends the righteous hate of the downtrodden will be turned. We do not know when the Arctic Ocean will be ice free. We do not know what politics looks like in a world of catastrophic ecological collapse. We do not know when the Gulf Stream will slow to a stop. We do not know what we are capable of getting used to.

“Modern man’s despoilation [sic] of the environment is global in scope,” wrote Murray Bookchin in his 1964 essay, “Ecology and Revolutionary Thought.” “Human parasitism, today, disrupts not only the atmosphere, climate, water, resources, soil, flora, and fauna of a region; it upsets virtually all the basic cycles of nature and threatens to undermine the stability of the environment on a world-wide scale…. What we are seeing, today, is a crisis not only in natural ecology but, above all, in social ecology.” Bookchin was not the first to raise the alarm about global ecological disaster, nor is he the best known. “Ecology and Revolutionary Thought” was preceded most notably by Fairfield Osborn’s best-selling 1948 proto-environmentalist tract, Our Plundered Planet; Aldo Leopold’s 1949 collection, A Sand County Almanac; and Rachel Carson’s blockbuster 1962 polemic, Silent Spring. What Bookchin articulated in a new and distinct way, however, was the argument that environmental problems and social problems were inextricably linked: “The imbalances man has produced in the natural world,” he wrote, “are caused by the imbalances he has produced in the social world.” In response to this analysis, which located the source of social and environmental woes in the emergence of hierarchical inequality, Bookchin advocated a kind of ecological anarchism, or what he called “social ecology,” a theory connecting the biological fact of human dependence on environmental health and ecological diversity with a communitarian vision of small-scale direct democracy and egalitarian, non-hierarchical social organization. In contrast to Kermode’s scuttling skepticism, Bookchin offered a robust fiction at once apocalyptic and utopian, a “naïve reaction to the End” if ever there was one.

“Ecology and Revolutionary Thought” didn’t make much of an impression when Bookchin first published it, under the pseudonym Lewis Herber, in his hand-printed newsletter Comment, the year before Kermode gave his talks about the future. Within a few years, however, as the New Left began to grapple with the scope and stakes of modern industrial society’s environmental depredation, Bookchin’s essay was being widely reprinted and read in the counterculture, thus becoming a formative text for nascent strains of radical ecological thought. What made Bookchin’s approach distinct from the other major emerging environmentally-attuned philosophy, deep ecology, was that even though it took ecological crisis as the defining fact of the modern world, it remained doggedly humanist in outlook, and foregrounded social injustice as not only related to ecological crisis but its very origin.

In general form, Bookchin’s point here anticipates arguments recently made by activists such as Naomi Klein and Greta Thunberg, as well as by researchers across the biological and earth sciences. In 2019, for example, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) warned that because of human impact, “global indicators of ecosystem extent and condition have shown a decrease by an average of 47 per cent of their estimated natural baselines, with many continuing to decline by at least 4 per cent per decade,” and reported that “the global rate of species extinction is already at least tens to hundreds of times higher than the average rate over the past 10 million years and is accelerating.” In response, the IPBES calls for a “fundamental, system-wide reorganization across technological, economic and social factors, including paradigms, goals and values.” Similar statements can be found in scientific articles in Nature and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as in summary reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

What was a fringe opinion even on the left in 1965 has since become, to many, a truism: in order to cope with numerous accelerating ecological crises, primarily global warming, climate change, and biodiversity collapse, we must completely transform global human society. The options we face are widespread social collapse caused by ecological upheaval, or a swift, radical, wholesale revolution in energy infrastructure, political systems, economic structures, and cultural values—all around the world. The scale of this problem cannot be overstated: even with the very best outcome, we would still have to cope with a complete reorganization of human collective life, as well as, thanks to the time lag in the carbon cycle, decades if not centuries of significant planetary warming from greenhouse gases already in the oceans and atmosphere. It’s not too much to say that at this point the end of the world—the dissolution of this specific human lifeworld—is a given, and the real question is what sort of world comes next.

The situation we find ourselves in today is hardly better than that enjoyed by Kermode’s medieval apocalyptists as they tried to read the future from the book of Revelation. Even the scientists—especially the scientists—are unsure about the specific twists and turns that lie before us. As evolutionary biologists Jon Bridle and Alexandra van Rensburg recently wrote in Science, “Despite increasingly precise predictions of rises in average temperature and the frequency of extreme weather events, biologists still cannot predict how ecological communities will respond to these changes. This means that scientists cannot predict where, and at what rates of climate change, ecosystems will stop providing the rainfall, decomposition, and biological productivity upon which all economies depend.”

What happens when you dump billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere? What happens when you fill the seas and skies with microplastics, toxic compounds, and radioactive waste? What happens when you wipe out nearly all large mammals, except the ones humans use? What happens when you cut down the forests, pave the wetlands, dam the rivers, plow the prairies, and poison the lakes and oceans? At what point does business as usual become an abrupt and unstoppable transition to a new state? No one knows. Scientists can only guess, estimating from previous abrupt transitions in the paleoclimate record, computer models, and observations in specific ecosystems. But as Bridle and van Rensburg write, there is “a growing body of evidence for alarming, widespread losses of biodiversity and for rates of global change that now exceed the critical limits of ecosystem resilience.”